Voting goes smoothly in 4th Congressional race

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s an election that’s gained national attention, with Texas Senator Ted Cruz coming to Wichita to stump for the GOP candidate for the 4th Congressional seat, a seat that’s been Republican since 1994.

Ron Estes is hoping to keep the seat in the GOP, while Democrat James Thompson is looking for an upset and Libertarian Chris Rockhold rounding out the trio running Tuesday.

Throughout the day, voting ran smoothly at most polling places. But, there were some polling location changes in Sedgwick County. Several of them were moved from their location last November. However,there didn’t appear to have been any problems with those new locations.

At Holy Savior Catholic Church, an east Wichita polling location, Supervising Judge Michael Myska said between voters who came out Tuesday and those who cast their ballots early, that precinct had seen more than 2,000 people vote in the special election. He said that’s above average voter turnout.

At the Sedgwick County Extension Office at West 21st Street and N. Ridge Rd., more than 1,200 people had cast their ballots by 6 p.m.

Voters there said there are many issues in Washington and Kansas that have been bothering them and they want change, adding they want to have their voices heard.

Whatever the results of the election, it would appear voter turnout was slightly higher than projected.