Search continues for missing priest

PROTECTION, Kan. (KSNW) — The search continues for a 53-year-old former priest who went missing more than a week ago.

Father Marvin Reif was last seen in Protection, Kansas, and now his family is working to find him.

“It’s a stressful situation,” said Reif’s sister, Karen Winkelman.

Reif, a former Dodge City priest, went missing from his nursing home on April 3.

His sister said their mother passed away at the end of March, and it was particularly difficult for Marvin, who has a history of depression.

“Due to his history with mental illness,” said Winkelman, “this was very, very hard for him. He was not able to attend her funeral, her service.”

Officials at Protection Valley Manor, Reif’s nursing home, declined to speak on camera but said he went on a walk on his own, which was part of his therapy.

“People have still been searching,” said Winkelman. “We’ve had a lot of public support and prayers and just leaning on a lot of people.”

As the days pass, few clues have helped family and law enforcement in the search.

“The only thing we have to hold on to is the possible sighting of him west of Protection at this time,” said Winkelman, “so that’s why we’re focusing a bigger search there.”

Winkelman and her other brother, Duane Reif, are organizing a search party on Thursday beginning at Protection Valley Manor, where Marvin disappeared.

Anyone with information about Reif’s whereabouts should call their local law enforcement or the Comanche County sheriff.