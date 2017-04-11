Riverfest early-bird buttons now available; new mobile app announced

By Published:
Riverfest 2017 (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Festivals celebrated the kick-off of the early-bird button sales for the upcoming annual Riverfest. They also announced a new Riverfest mobile app that will be available to download for iPhone and Android, later this month.

During the early-bird sales period, April 10-May 4, buttons are available at an early bird discount price of $7 for adults and $3 for children at Cox Solutions stores: 2240 N. Rock Road, 446 S. Ridge Road and 2556 N. Maize at New Market Square in Wichita; and 1636 N. Rock Road in Derby. Starting May 5, full-price buttons ($10 for adults and $5 for children) will be available at major button retailers. Admission for kids five and younger is free.

The announced app was designed to coordinate with Riverfest 2017’s official artwork. The app will also provide festival attendees with maps, event and concert schedules, notifications of festival updates, and a scavenger hunt game urging players to explore the festival.

Click here to learn more.

