Possible explosive device found in Ellis

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – A device law enforcement officials in Ellis are calling suspicious forced the evacuation of about a dozen homes Tuesday afternoon. The device was found in the 500 block of E. 15th Street in Ellis.

Ellis Police Chief Taft Yates said officers went to the home between 8:30-9:00 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant from another jurisdiction. When they made contact with the person they were looking for, they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the home.

Yates said after a man and woman were taken into custody, officers obtained a search warrant, and once inside the home found other drugs and what he described as a “non-electrical” device that appeared to be explosive in nature.

The block around the home was evacuated around 2 p.m. and an explosive ordinance officer was called in from Scott City to evaluate the device. The Kansas Highway Patrol also was called to assist in the investigation.

As of 7:30 p.m. the neighbors around the home where the device was found still had not been allowed to go home.

