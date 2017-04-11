Police: Rooster killed from one bullet fired by suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department released Rooster’s necropsy report on Tuesday. The patrol service dog killed in the line of duty March 18.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said the necropsy was conducted on March 28 at Kansas State University. The report showed Rooster was killed by one bullet fired by the suspect.

“One gunshot wound to his left shoulder, traveling through his body at a downward angle, striking vital organs, and exiting the right side,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow. “Due to the trajectory, evidence at the scene, and video from the incident, investigators have determined the gunshot wound was fired by Mr. Perry.”

On March 31, a memorial service was held for Rooster at Century II.

