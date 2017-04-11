Police: Rooster killed from one bullet fired by suspect

By Published: Updated:
Rooster memorial (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department released Rooster’s necropsy report on Tuesday. The patrol service dog killed in the line of duty March 18.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said the necropsy was conducted on March 28 at Kansas State University. The report showed Rooster was killed by one bullet fired by the suspect.

“One gunshot wound to his left shoulder, traveling through his body at a downward angle, striking vital organs, and exiting the right side,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow. “Due to the trajectory, evidence at the scene, and video from the incident, investigators have determined the gunshot wound was fired by Mr. Perry.”

On March 31, a memorial service was held for Rooster at Century II.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s