Police: 49 tickets written on East Kellogg crackdown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said 49 citations were written Monday during a traffic crackdown on East Kellogg.

Four officers with the Wichita Patrol East bureau conducted the traffic stops from 8 a.m. to Noon on Kellogg from Rock to Webb Road.

The majority of tickets were written for disobeyed turn signals and seat belt violations. Officers also wrote one ticket for texting.

“Make sure that you are obeying all traffic laws, wearing your seat belt at all times, and paying full attention to the road and your surroundings at the time,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

Officers plan on conducting more special traffic enforcements in the future along Kellogg.

