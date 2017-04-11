Police: 49 tickets written on East Kellogg crackdown

By Published:
Wichita police (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said 49 citations were written Monday during a traffic crackdown on East Kellogg.

Four officers with the Wichita Patrol East bureau conducted the traffic stops from 8 a.m. to Noon on Kellogg from Rock to Webb Road.

The majority of tickets were written for disobeyed turn signals and seat belt violations. Officers also wrote one ticket for texting.

“Make sure that you are obeying all traffic laws, wearing your seat belt at all times, and paying full attention to the road and your surroundings at the time,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

Officers plan on conducting more special traffic enforcements in the future along Kellogg.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s