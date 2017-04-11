Pittsburg board to change hiring procedures

Pittsburg High School

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) – A school board in the southeastern Kansas is looking for a third party to review its hiring procedures after an inquiry by student journalists had prompted an incoming high school principal to resign.

Pittsburg School Board Vice President John Clark tells the Pittsburg Morning Sun that the board is seeking assistance in reviewing both the events that led up to Amy Robertson’s resignation last week and shoring up their hiring practices to avoid similar incidents in the future.

The student reporters’ concerns stemmed from Robertson receiving her master’s and doctoral degrees from Corllins University, an unaccredited, online school. Robertson said she received her degrees before the university lost accreditation.

Superintendent Destry Brown says the board will call a special meeting to begin a new search for a high school principal.

