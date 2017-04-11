One killed in accident in Ness County

NESS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 68-year-old Ness County man was killed Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident six miles east of Brownell.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Oldsmobile was westbound on Kansas Highway 4, when for an unknown reason, it crossed the center line and into a ditch.

The vehicle went airborne, landed, and went end over end before coming to rest.

The driver, identified as Thomas Lee Sekavec of Brownell, died as a result of injuries in the accident.

Sekavec was wearing his seatbelt the report said.

