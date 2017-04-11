One killed in accident in Ness County

By Published:
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

NESS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 68-year-old Ness County man was killed Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident six miles east of Brownell.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Oldsmobile was westbound on Kansas Highway 4, when for an unknown reason, it crossed the center line and into a ditch.

The vehicle went airborne, landed, and went end over end before coming to rest.

The driver, identified as Thomas Lee Sekavec of Brownell, died as a result of injuries in the accident.

Sekavec was wearing his seatbelt the report said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s