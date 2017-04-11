Officer Brian Arterburn recovering from surgery Friday

By Published:
Officer Brian Arterburn (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KSNW) – KSN continues to follow the recovery of Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn. Arterburn underwent surgery Friday at Craig Rehabilitation Hospital in Englewood, Colorado.

Officer Arterburn was moved to the hospital last month to continue rehabilitation after being struck by a stolen vehicle on Feb. 7. He sustained injuries to his chest, abdomen, and brain.

David Nienstedt, Arterburn Family Spokesman, said the surgery went well, and he is still recovering. Nienstedt adds that it will cause a short delay in rehabilitation efforts.

Nienstedt said the family appreciates all the prayers, love, and support, especially this past weekend at the law enforcement appreciation parade.

