NRCC statement on Ron Estes’ victory

By Published:
Ron Estes (KSN File Photo)

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers released the following statement regarding Ron Estes’ victory in Kansas’ Fourth Congressional District:

“Tonight, Republicans emerged victorious in the first contested special election of the 2018 cycle,” said NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers.

“By electing Ron Estes, Kansas rejected the far-left policies of liberal activists and voted to keep delivering on the promises we made to the American people. I am proud to welcome Ron to Congress and look forward to working with him in the years to come.”

