KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, April 11, 2017

5:00AM It’s a chilly start to the day. Our skies are pretty clear other than a few high clouds, and while we are starting off chilly the lack of wind helps… As we go through the morning plenty of sun will warm us into the upper 50s by lunch time and by this afternoon we will top out in the upper 60s and with sun and light winds this will be an absolutely beautiful afternoon!
