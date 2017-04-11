Junction City apartment blaze damage totals around $3.8M

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) – Fire officials estimate that a weekend apartment complex fire in Junction City caused nearly $3.8 million in damage.

The Junction City Fire Department said Monday that additional individual property loss for residents will vary.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that firefighters dumped more than 1.6 million gallons of water on the blaze in the Bluffs Apartment complex after responding early Saturday. The fire damaged 28 units across the three-story building.

The cause is under investigation. A fire last April ravaged another building at the Bluffs.

