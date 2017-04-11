Junction City apartment blaze damage totals around $3.8M

By Published: Updated:
Fire (KSN file photo)

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) – Fire officials estimate that a weekend apartment complex fire in Junction City caused nearly $3.8 million in damage.

The Junction City Fire Department said Monday that additional individual property loss for residents will vary.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that firefighters dumped more than 1.6 million gallons of water on the blaze in the Bluffs Apartment complex after responding early Saturday. The fire damaged 28 units across the three-story building.

The cause is under investigation. A fire last April ravaged another building at the Bluffs.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s