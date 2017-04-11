Garden City teen arrested for threats against school

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Police said a 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday after making threats of violent acts against a school in Garden City.

The threats were stated over social media. An investigation began with the cooperation of USD 457 and the teen posting was identified.

Police arrested the 14-year-old boy at a home on Johnson Street. The teen was taken to the juvenile detention center and could face charges of criminal threat.

Police said at no time were any students in immediate danger.

