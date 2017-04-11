Error occurs on two Sedgwick Co. polling machines

By Published:

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County election officials said there were issues with two polling machines during Tuesday’s special election.

The problems occurred on one machine at the Edgemoor polling location and a machine at the Reformation Lutheran Church location.

Officials said while the machines were counting the votes, someone pulled the memory stick out of the machines before the count was finished. Workers then took all of the paper print outs in question back to the election headquarters to be recounted.

Officials told KSN this is an issue they had seen in an election in Maryland when they were considering buying the new voting equipment.

“When we wrote our contract to purchase this equipment, we wrote in that by 2018 we have to have a splash on a screen to say, it’s now safe to move your memory device,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman.

Lehman said only about 500 ballots had to be recounted. She said the issue with the machines was not serious, adding it caused a short delay in the tabulation of results.

 

 

