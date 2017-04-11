Democrat plans another run for Congress

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The Democratic candidate who ran an unexpectedly competitive race in a special congressional election in Kansas plans to run for the seat again in 2018.

A spokesman James Thompson says the first time candidate “shocked the entire country” Tuesday with his strong effort against Republican Ron Estes.

Estes is the state treasurer and he and Thompson were seeking the seat in the GOP-leaning 4th Congressional District of south-central Kansas formerly held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo repeatedly won with big margins, and President Donald Trump carried the district easily last year.

Thompson spokesman Chris Pumpelly said Estes’ victory required recorded calls from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and other help from Republicans nationally.

He said the results show Democrats that, “You fight. You play every game.”

