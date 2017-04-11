Caught on camera: Dog escapes boarding facility

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (NBC News) – A dog staying at a Virginia boarding facility proved to be quite an escape artist and found his way to freedom.

The Great Pyrenees named general managed to escape the facility finding his way through multiple doors.

He pushed the first door open and pulled the handle of the second door with his mouth Sunday around 4 a.m.

Stafford County Virginia Animal Control, sheriff deputies and hospital staffers looked for general.

They found him Monday night at 7:30 resting in a neighbor’s yard.