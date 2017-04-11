Busy couple of days for Kansas State athletics

The Kansas State Wildcats football team had another press conference today, but it wasn’t head coach Bill Snyder who spoke to the media. Instead, his son Sean took center stage, making sure to remind those in attendance that Bill is doing just fine.

As for Kansas State’s basketball team, they held their end-of-the-year banquet last night, and for the second straight season, Wesley Iwundu was named the team’s MVP. Iwundu and fellow senior D.J. Johnson were both named the team’s most improved players.