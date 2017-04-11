Busy couple of days for Kansas State athletics

By Published:

The Kansas State Wildcats football team had another press conference today, but it wasn’t head coach Bill Snyder who spoke to the media. Instead, his son Sean took center stage, making sure to remind those in attendance that Bill is doing just fine.

As for Kansas State’s basketball team, they held their end-of-the-year banquet last night, and for the second straight season, Wesley Iwundu was named the team’s MVP. Iwundu and fellow senior D.J. Johnson were both named the team’s most improved players.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s