Boy Scout trailer full of camping gear stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a Boy Scout trailer full of camping gear was stolen sometime between Sunday night and Monday night. It happened at 11215 W. 13th Street at Aldersgate UMC Renew Campus

The beige 14×7 enclosed trailer, with a dual axle, double rear doors and a MNA door on the side, has an Interstate logo on the front and a diamond plate on the lower front. The tag on the trailer is Kansas 918 JVT.

A dad of one of the Boy Scouts tells KSN News the trailer was new and had camping gear purchased by the troop from money they raised.

The Boy Scout group plans to have a meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at that church.

