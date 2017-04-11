9-year-old boy in hospital after farming accident

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Department said a 9-year-old boy was transported to a Wichita hospital after a farming accident. It happened Monday evening around 7 p.m.

Reno County Sheriff deputies and EMS were dispatched to K-14 & Arlington Rd for a farming accident involving a tractor and a boy.

When crews arrived on scene, they spoke with a father who stated his 10-year-old daughter was driving a tractor in the field, when the victim, his 9 year-old-son, fell and was ran over by the front and rear tires of the tractor.

He was transported by helicopter to a Wichita hospital.

