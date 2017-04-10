Youngstown triple murder defendant jumps off court balcony, dies

Robert Seman was scheduled to go to trial in the killing of 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents

Gerry Ricciutti / WKBN-TV Published: Updated:
Robert Seman, (WKBN-TV photo)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown triple murder defendant Robert Seman has jumped to his death off a fourth-floor balcony in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

He landed in the courtroom rotunda. Seman was on his way back to the Mahoning County Jail from the courthouse.

Seman was accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home in March of 2015, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Prosecutors said Seman set fire to the house where they lived because Gump was set to testify against him in a rape case.

He was in the Mahoning County court for a last-minute status hearing before the trial began in Portage County.

Workers and everyone inside in the courthouse shocked from what happen right before them as they were going about their business at the courthouse.

Seman’s attorney, Tom Zena, said more jurors were excused from the trial today before Seman committed suicide.

“We told him he’d have to be there on the 12th, and he said, ‘When will they be taking me?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. They don’t tell us that for security reasons, but we’ll see you there on the 12th,’” he said.

According to court employees, the last time that someone committed suicide by diving off a railing in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas was in 1947.

