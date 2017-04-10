Wichita man sentenced in bank robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 30-year-old Wichita man was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison for his part in robbing a local bank.

Andre Bryant pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting or brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence.

In his plea, he admitted that on June 13, 2016, he and co-defendants robbed the Carson Bank at 4461 E. Douglas in Wichita.

Two individuals who were disguised entered the bank, one of them brandishing a firearm. They demanded and received money before fleeing. The money they received contained a global positioning device that police used to track Bryant and the co-defendants and arrest them.

Co-defendants Raishat Magill and Elijah Shelton are set for sentencing Thursday.

