Wichita man sentenced for using stolen identity for car loan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 32-year-old Wichita man who used a stolen identity to take out a $43,000 car loan was sentenced Monday to 45 months in federal prison according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Jacob Michael Martin pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. In his plea, Martin admitted he used another man’s identity when he went to CarMax and applied for a loan to buy a 2012 Jaguar. As a result, Wells Fargo Bank issued a loan of $43,599.47 in the victim’s name. Martin presented a counterfeit Kansas driver’s license with his own picture and the name of the victim. He also gave the lender the victim’s Social Security number.

Martin is one of 13 people charged in an indictment filed in May 2016 alleging the conspirators worked together to steal mail from mailboxes, forge identification documents, obtain fraudulent credit cards and shop with stolen identities.

