Secretary of State encourages voters to participate in 4th District election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach encourages voters to make their voices heard in the 4th District special election tomorrow, April 11th, 2017.

There are 17 counties located in the 4th Congressional District: Barber, Butler, Chautauqua, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Kiowa, Pawnee, Pratt, Sedgwick, Stafford and Sumner.

There are three candidates in this election – James A. Thompson, Democratic Party; Chris Rockhold, Libertarian Party, and Ron Estes, Republican Party.

Polls will close at 7 p.m. Unofficial election results will be available on the Secretary of State’s office website – www.sos.ks.gov – beginning at 7 p.m.

To find your polling location click here. Every voter must bring a government issued photo ID (such as a driver’s license or passport) to the polls when voting. A complete list of acceptable forms of ID may be found on the Secretary of State’s website at: www.gotvoterid.com.

