Royals Lose Home Opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oakland starter Jharel Cotton kept getting interrupted during his warmups Monday, first by Melissa Ethridge rocking out the National Anthem, then by a flyover from a B2 bomber, and finally by an emotional tribute to the late Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura.

It was the only time Cotton ever looked out of sync.

The young pitcher breezed through seven innings, allowing a pair of singles and three walks, and got just enough offense from Khris Davis‘ two-run homer to help the Athletics spoil Kansas City’s home opener with a 2-0 victory at sun-splashed Kauffman Stadium.

“He was outstanding. He seemed so calm and poised,” said Cotton’s catcher, Stephen Vogt. “For him to keep his focus and be ready to go — we had a really good game plan and he executed it beautifully.”

Cotton (1-1) turned the game over to Santiago Casilla, who struck out the side in the eighth. Sean Doolittle then put runners on the corners with two outs in the ninth, but he bounced back to strike out his former teammate and good friend Brandon Moss for his first save of the season.

It was the seventh straight win for the A’s over Kansas City.