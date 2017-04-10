Riverside neighbors want input in Proposal for apartment complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of Riverside residents gathered Monday night for a public meeting to discuss a controversial proposal to build affordable senior housing at 13th and Bitting.

Some neighbors shared their concerns about the plan from central plains development, to build the 60-unit senior living apartment complex.

It’s still in the very early stages of discussion. A few weeks ago, a letter was sent out to Riverside residents by Central Plains Development, the owner, Rob Snyder, told neighbors the plan would potentially get rid of several local businesses including, Riverside Cafe.

The idea of new affordable living for seniors doesn’t seem to be the concern for most it’s the lack of communication on the plan that does.

“My concern is if we build an apartment that it isn’t a cookie cutter, that it matches the neighborhood and we’re not getting any communication on that,” voiced Danny Mason, Riverside resident.

KSN has reached out to Rob Snyder several times for questions about the proposal, as of news time we did not hear back. KSN also reached out to city council member, Janet Miller, to get the city’s side of things…and she too did not return our calls.

We will keep you updated on the developments of this discussion.