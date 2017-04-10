Officials talk changes in voting process and polling locations ahead of election

If you plan on voting tomorrow in the 4th Congressional District Election, there are some changes you should be aware of including changes in the check-in process, technology and different polling locations.

When you show up to your voting location you will need to have your state-issued photo ID, but you will be using IPad to check in.

“You are just going to be able to go through and scan your I.D. and pull you up and most of the time it is about a 30 second process,” says Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman.

Once you’re checked in you’ll head to one of the new voting machines to cast your ballot. You’ll still vote electronically, but there is one extra step.

“It will print off your ballot at the end for you to verify that it printed exactly as you wanted it filled out, and then you will take it to a separate device for it to be counted,” says Lehman. “So, we will have a piece of paper ballot for every single vote we count in Sedgwick County.”

One early voter, didn’t like having to deal with two machines.

“It almost made me decide to not even vote. You go and you cast your ballot and then it ejects a paper copy. Then you take that paper copy and you go to another machine and insert that paper copy.”

But Lehman says it’s to make sure all votes are being counted correctly.

“That second step is so that we actually have a ballot so that we have more transparency in the process, and we can check the machines and make sure they counted accurately,” says Lehman.

The biggest change is that nine polling locations have been moved to different sites.

Lehman says, “It is because the election tomorrow is the first day of Passover. So, a lot of the churches are not available.”

You can click on this link to find the polling changes for all nine changes.