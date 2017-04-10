KSN Threat Tracker for Monday, April 10, 2017

5:30AM A cold front came through the state yesterday so this morning our winds are out of the NW but temps are still pretty comfortable. We’ll start off in the low 50’s this morning and by lunch time we will be looking at the mid 60s. highs will top off in the 70s this afternoon which is still above normal but below where we were yesterday. Plenty of sun and not quit as much wind means this will be a pretty comfortable day.

