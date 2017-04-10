Cruz supports Estes in competitive Kansas congressional race

By Published:
US House 4th District Race Candidates

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ unexpectedly competitive special congressional election has pulled Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to Wichita to campaign for Republican candidate Ron Estes amid a flood of out-of-state GOP money in a late-hour scramble for votes.

His Democratic rival, James Thompson, is spending the final day of campaigning before Tuesday’s election talking directly to voters. Thompson’s campaign says he’s countering the visit by Cruz – who vied with Donald Trump for the Republican presidential candidacy – by knocking on doors, going to diners and doing interviews.

At stake is a House seat Republicans have held for more than two decades. Trump easily won with 60 percent of the votes cast in the 17-county congressional district of south-central Kansas.

The vacancy was created when Trump chose former U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo as his CIA director.

