EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a controlled burn in Butler County has gotten out of control. It has now closed Kansas Highway 254 west of El Dorado.

Officials said the smoke caused a multi-car accident. At least five people have been injured.

Butler County emergency dispatchers tell KSN News the fire is under control.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.