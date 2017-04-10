Amazon Locker now available on Wichita State campus

By Published:
Wichita State University is now home to an Amazon Locker. The locker is located north of Grace Wilkie Hall near Lot 15. (Courtesy: Wichita State University)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University is now home to an Amazon Locker, known as “Locker Maisie,” located north of Grace Wilkie Hall near Lot 15.

Amazon Locker is a secure, self-service kiosk where any Amazon customer can pick up or return Amazon.com packages at a time that is convenient for them. The 18-foot Amazon Locker has 115 slots.

To use Amazon Locker, customers choose Maisie as their shipping address on Amazon.com during checkout. When the package is delivered, an email with a pickup code notifies the customer, who then uses the code to unlock the Amazon Locker slot and retrieve their package.

For more information, go to www.amazon.com/locker. Customers can add Locker Maisie to their Amazon.com address book by going to www.amazon.com/addMaisie.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s