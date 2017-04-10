Amazon Locker now available on Wichita State campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University is now home to an Amazon Locker, known as “Locker Maisie,” located north of Grace Wilkie Hall near Lot 15.

Amazon Locker is a secure, self-service kiosk where any Amazon customer can pick up or return Amazon.com packages at a time that is convenient for them. The 18-foot Amazon Locker has 115 slots.

To use Amazon Locker, customers choose Maisie as their shipping address on Amazon.com during checkout. When the package is delivered, an email with a pickup code notifies the customer, who then uses the code to unlock the Amazon Locker slot and retrieve their package.

For more information, go to www.amazon.com/locker. Customers can add Locker Maisie to their Amazon.com address book by going to www.amazon.com/addMaisie.

