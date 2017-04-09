Wichita to get downtown grocery store by summer

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – The talk of a downtown grocery store is just one step closer to reality this year. The group developing the project at Douglass and Main says, investors are ready to go and the grocery store will be open to the public by this summer. The first floor to the Century Plaza downtown will be home to this new development, if all goes as planned for the Wichita developers and KSN got the first peek inside.

You may remember former law maker, Phil Hermanson but if not, you will remember him and his wife for being the brains behind this grocery store.

“When you go inside, trust me it ain’t pretty,” said Michele Hermanson, Phil’s wife. “You’re going to see equipment and stuff everywhere. It’s now our job to go in there and get it all moved out and cleaned up, one piece at a time.”

I decided to hit the streets to talk to folks that live or work downtown to see how they felt about this new grocery store.

“I think it’s a great idea because there’s so many people that live on the edge of downtown or in downtown,” said Carolyn Burns, who tells us she’s downtown at least three times a week.

” I think it’s perfect because they either have to go to Walmart or out east or out west instead they can come downtown,” said another Wichita resident, Andie Becker.

Steve Anthimides owns the entire Century Plaza and he says he can’t think of a better idea.

“This space here has been vacant for many years and Douglass and Main; there’s is no better location in Wichita Kansas,” said Anthimides.

The owner tells us is took some time to find the right people for the job but he has a lot of faith that the Hermanson’s will get it done.

“We did a lot of preparation, a lot of consulting work,” explained Phil. “I’ve always been the kind of person who says ten heads work better then one.”

Phil and his wife say that they plan for this change to happen in the next 90 days and last I spoke with them, they’ve already made large leaps in clearing the space out. The couple has moved into an apartment upstairs so they can keep a close eye on the project.”

“This is also for the faith of our investors,” explained Phil. “We want our investors to know that we are working this around the clock.”

Phil and his wife are planning big. Not only will they be opening a grocery store in Century Plaza but also a convenience store, coffee shop and wedding venue.

“We have the investors we need for this but it’s a huge job so, we are always open to more,” said Phil.