Wichita State Run Rules Southern Illinois

Wichita State Athletics Published:

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State used an eight-run third inning to run-rule Southern Illinois 17-7 in seven innings and take the series.
Starting pitcher Cody Tyler went five innings giving up three earned runs on five hits and two strikeouts.

Alec Bohm went 3-for-4 with two singles, a home run and four RBI. Trey Vickers was 3-for-4 with three singles and one RBI. Noah Croft had two RBI to go with two walks and a hit by pitch.

The Salukis used three Shocker errors to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The Shockers answered in the bottom of the first. With one out, Travis Young walked and Alec Bohm followed with a home run to centerfield to put the Shockers up 2-1.

Nick Hutchins led off the second with a double and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Ryan Sabo to tie the score at two.

