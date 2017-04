STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An 86-year-old pilot is unharmed after his plane left the runway and flipped over Sunday.

According to the crash report, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Old Highway 50.

The report says Milton Pinkston was getting ready to take off when the plane aligned with the path incorrectly.

The plane went off the runway, into a muddy wheat field, and flipped over.