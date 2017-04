WICHITA, Ks. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a shooting on the 1200 Block of South Minneapolis.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say one victim was shot and is in critical condition.

Police say a second person was also injured, but suffered only minor injuries.

No word if that person sustained a gunshot injury.

We’ll have more on this shooting on Kansas Today.