Crash kills 2 teens, injures 7 after driver ignored police

By Published:

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say two teenagers died and seven others were injured when their vehicle slammed into a tree shortly after the driver refused to stop for a police officer.

The Kansas City Star reports the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in Lenexa, Kansas.

Officer Danny Chavez says an officer noticed the vehicle driving without headlights and tried to pull it over, but the driver didn’t stop. The officer allowed the vehicle to go, but found the crash site a short time later.

The driver and front passenger both died. Seven others, who all appear to be teens, were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Authorities are still working on identifying all of the people who were in the car, so their names were not immediately released.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s