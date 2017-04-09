Congressional candidates make final pushes

WICHITA, (Kan.) KSNW – Tuesday, voters in the 4th Congressional district will select the candidate to replace Mike Pompeo.

The days leading into the election are busy for the candidates who are making the final push to “get out the vote”.

Democratic candidate James Thompson prides his campaign for their social media efforts in recent weeks as well as door-to-door canvassing by volunteers.

“I’ve been out listening, I’ve been out talking to every different community that we’ve had trying to understand what issues people have. I’ve been all over our district, all the counties, I’ve been to every single debate. I’ve been there to listen and I’ll be there to listen once I get elected,” Thompson said Sunday.

Thompson was present at Wichita State University on Thursday with Libertarian opponent Chris Rockhold. The forum, put on by students, was the last debate before the special election.

Rockhold acknowledges his campaign doesn’t have the funds that his opponents have, but says his crew will be focusing on social media and letters to the editor in regional papers the next few days.

“So both candidates have been spending a lot of money, close to half a million dollars apiece on attack ads against each other and my campaign has not been focusing so much on the negatives on either candidate, but really about the message and what we stand for,” Rockhold said, “but in the end this will be a very interesting race to see if money can buy votes.”

Rockhold cites a Gallup poll from late 2016 stating that 57 percent of Americans had a desire for a third option, which largely fueled Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson’s campaign.

Republican candidate Ron Estes’ final push comes in the form of increased advertisements, phone calls and a campaign rally by Senator Ted Cruz at the Wichita airport on Monday.

“We want to finish the campaign strong, it’s been a very quick campaign process we’ve been through, we’ve got a lot of events scheduled we’re trying to get out and work and talk to as many people as we can,” Estes said.

