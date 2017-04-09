‘Boss Baby,’ ‘Beauty’ outshine ‘Smurfs 3’ at box office

By Published:
This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows characters Tim, voiced by Miles Bakshi, left, and Boss Baby, voiced by Alec Baldwin in a scene from the animated film, "The Boss Baby." (DreamWorks Animation via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Smurfs are feeling a little blue this weekend.

Studio estimates on Sunday say the third installment in Sony’s animated series, “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” made its box-office debut in third place, with $14 million.

Featuring the voices of Demi Lovato and Joe Manganiello, the movie reportedly cost $60 million to make.

The weekend belonged to family-friendly holdovers “Boss Baby,” which took first place, and “Beauty and the Beast” in second place. “Boss Baby” added $26.3 million in its second weekend, bringing its North American total to $89.4 million.

“Beauty and the Beast” earned $25 million. In four weeks, Disney’s live-action fairy tale has earned $432.3 million domestically.

The buddy comedy “Going in Style,” starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, opened in fourth place with $12.5 million.

