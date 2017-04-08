Wichita State Loses to Southern Illinois

Wichita State Athletics Published:

WICHITA, Kan. – Southern Illinois earned a come from behind victory in an 11-8 win over Wichita State in game two of a three-game series.
Greyson Jenista went 2-for-3 with three walks, two doubles and two RBI. Dayton Dugas was 3-for-4 with two singles and three runs.

Starter Tommy Barnhouse went four innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

The Shockers took an early lead in the bottom of the first. Greyson Jenista led off with a double to centerfield and Travis Young‘s bunt single moved him to third. After a one-out walk to Willie Schwanke loaded the bases, Jenista scored on a balk by SIU pitcher Michael Baird to put the Shockers up 1-0.

