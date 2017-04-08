Officials: suspects in Sedgwick County shooting arrested

Published:

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says there are no outstanding suspects in the shooting near Valley Center.

The Office says 35-year-old Vincent L . Ransom was arrested last night.

The other suspect, 37-year-old Shawn M. Darnell, was arrested after a standoff with police Thursday night in Winfield

Deputies say both suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting and are being held at the Sedgwick County Jail.

They tell us officials will present the case to the District Attorney’s Office sometime in the near future for charges.

The original shooting happening April 1st in the 9500 block of North Oliver. That’s just east of the town of Valley Center.

