WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a shooting in east Wichita left a man in critical condition.

Police say it happened at the QuikTrip at Central and Oliver around 8 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers say they found the man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man has been taken to the hospital.

KSN will continue to follow this story as more details become available.