Hundreds attend St. Jude Dream Home open house

Hundreds attend the first of many open houses for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Nearly 700 people took a tour of the house on Saturday.

Many called the thirty-eight-hundred square foot dream home very unique. From the loft upstairs, a man cave in the garage, and even a secret small kids room downstairs, which many adults crawled in, this house has lots to offer.

The tickets for this home sold out in five days.

In total $850,000 was raised to go to help children like Bella Bush, who is battling a rare form of cancer.

Many were hoping this home will soon be there’s.

Michael Barkhurst, says, “It is a lot of different little knick-knacks in here, and it’s a very interesting house, very interesting.”

Ray Lagpacan adds, “It is different than the other one. Of course more storage. I like the little play area, and the wine (room) is kind of cool.”

It’s not the last time you’ll get a chance to see this home. There is an open house every Saturday and Sunday, expect Easter Sunday, until May 14.

