Home stuck during shooting, WPD investigating

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a woman’s home was struck during an overnight shooting.

Police say it happened in the 2300 block of North Prince just before 9.m. Friday. That’s in the area of 21st and Grove.

When they arrived, police say the house of a woman had been struck by a bullet.

No one was injured in the shooting.

At this time, WPD has not released any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers (267-2111) or WPD Detectives (268-4407).