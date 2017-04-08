Frank Mason Wins Wooden Award

LOS ANGELES – Kansas basketball senior Frank Mason III was named the winner of the 2017 John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s most outstanding men’s college basketball player, announced Friday night during ESPN’s College Basketball Awards show in downtown Los Angeles.

A senior, Mason averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds to help the Jayhawks reach the Elite Eight. Mason beat out fellow Wooden finalists Lonzo Ball of UCLA, Josh Hart of Villanova, Caleb Swanigan of Purdue and Nigel Williams-Goss of Gonzaga.

“It means a lot to me,” Mason said on ESPN after receiving the Wooden Award on stage. “I want to thank John R. Wooden. I want to thank my parents. I want to thank my coaches and teammates. Other than that – this award means everything to me but nothing would have meant more to me than a national championship … God had a plan for me. I’m just thankful to win this award.”