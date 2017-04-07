Veteran still working at 103

TRAER, Iowa (KWWL) – If you live in Traer, Iowa there’s a good chance you’ve heard of this guy.

Leroy Whannel is 103 years old and a World War II veteran still working about five days a week.

Now, Leroy’s son Jay Whannel owns the business.

“Really likes the hardware business,” said Jay Whannel.

Leroy stays busy by doing a lot of the banking work at Whannel’s True Value Hardware.

For a while, Leroy worked six days a week at the store when he could still drive.  But recently, he stopped driving. That’s when he cut back on hours a bit.

