Texas Sen. Cruz to have rally for GOP hopeful in Kansas race

By Published:
Sen. Ted Cruz (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Texas Sen. Ted Cruz plans to come to Wichita to campaign for Republican candidate Ron Estes ahead of a special congressional election.

The Estes campaign announced that Cruz would appear with the candidate during a Monday afternoon rally at Yingling Aviation. The special election is Tuesday in the 4th Congressional District of south-central Kansas.

Estes is the state treasurer and he’s running to replace Mike Pompeo after Pompeo’s appointment as CIA director.

The Democratic candidate is civil rights attorney James Thompson. Flight simulator instructor Chris Rockhold is running as a Libertarian.

Cruz won the state’s presidential caucuses last year. Estes initially backed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio but is a longtime Republican activist.

Thompson spokesman Chris Pumpelly said the last-minute Cruz visit is a sign Republicans are panicking about the race.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s