Suspect in Valley Center home invasion arrested after Winfield standoff

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect in a Valley Center home invasion Saturday was arrested after a standoff in Winfield Thursday night.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office, officers were following up on some leads regarding the home invasion, robbery, and shooting that occurred in the Valley Center.

Detectives made contact with a suspect at about 4 p.m. at an apartment complex in Winfield. A standoff ensued, and with the assistance of the Winfield police and the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was taken in to custody at about midnight.

The suspect is currently being treated at a local hospital for an injury that occurred prior. He has not yet been booked in to jail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s