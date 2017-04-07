Suspect in Valley Center home invasion arrested after Winfield standoff

Related Coverage Two recovering after home invasion and shooting near Valley Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect in a Valley Center home invasion Saturday was arrested after a standoff in Winfield Thursday night.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office, officers were following up on some leads regarding the home invasion, robbery, and shooting that occurred in the Valley Center.

Detectives made contact with a suspect at about 4 p.m. at an apartment complex in Winfield. A standoff ensued, and with the assistance of the Winfield police and the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was taken in to custody at about midnight.

The suspect is currently being treated at a local hospital for an injury that occurred prior. He has not yet been booked in to jail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.