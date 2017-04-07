Police identify Oklahoma City woman mauled to death by dogs

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Police say the person mauled to death by a dog Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City was an 82-year-old woman.

Oklahoma City police on Friday identified the victim as Cecille Short, who was out walking her small dog when she was attacked by two large dogs.

Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight says both Short and her dog were killed by the other dogs.

Police responding to the scene shot one of the attacking dogs, killing it. Knight says the second dog was struck by a police car and taken to animal welfare for treatment.