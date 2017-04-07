National Republicans pouring money into Kansas House race

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Democratic candidate James Thompson has accused national Republicans of trying to buy the House seat vacated by CIA Director Mike Pompeo with nearly $100,000 in last-minute television and digital advertising just days before the nation’s first congressional election.

His comments came following a candidate forum at Wichita State University where Republican Ron Estes failed to show up.

The National Republican Congressional Committee this week bought more than $67,000 in local television advertising along with $25,000 for digital advertising.

Thompson says it shows how desperate Republicans are. He says rather than have a candidate who will actually get out and work and listen to people, the Republicans are trying to buy the campaign.

But Estes’s campaign countered that he attended an earlier candidate forum, and predicted Estes will win Tuesday’s election.

