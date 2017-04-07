MTV dumps gender-specific categories for Movie & TV Awards

The Associated Press Published:
Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr.
FILE - In this April 12, 2015 file photo, Mark Ruffalo, from left, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Evans present Robert Downey Jr. with the generation award at the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles. MTV announced April 6, 2017, that it has scrapped gender specific categories for its upcoming Movie & TV Awards. This the first year the MTV Movie Awards has been redubbed the Movie & TV Awards. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — MTV has scrapped gender specific categories for its upcoming Movie & TV Awards.

In place of the Best Actress and Best Actor categories, this year’s awards will honor a non-gendered Best Actor in a Movie and Best Actor in a Show.

The move follows the Grammy Awards’ decision in 2011 to dump gender distinctions between male and female singers, collaborations and groups.

MTV’s May ceremony will also include a nod to social activism by renaming its Best Fight category to Best Fight the System.

This the first year the MTV Movie Awards has been redubbed the Movie & TV Awards. They’ll be hosted by actor and comedian Adam DeVine in Los Angeles on May 7.

