KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, April 7, 2017

5:00AM What an awesome way to wrap up the workweek. We will start today clear and chilly but gusty south winds will kick in later today and bring our temps up into the upper 60s in Wichita and 70s to the west. With plenty of sun it will feel even better!! And it just gets warmer into the weekend!! Enjoy some nice springtime weekend!! A few storms are possible late Sunday afternoon in Central and Eastern Kansas. Stay tuned to KSN and ksn.com/weather and we’ll update you on how those storms are looking as we get closer to Sunday.

